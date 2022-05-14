Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.66. 1,386,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.01 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

