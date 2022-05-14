Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,609,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,537,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

KO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. 16,166,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,885,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $284.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

