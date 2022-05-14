Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 302,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,711. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

