Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,264,000 after buying an additional 153,339 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,017. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

