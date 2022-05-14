Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $8,486,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776,582 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 4,955,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,707. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

