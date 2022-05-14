Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. 348,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,393. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.13 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.