Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.40. 1,735,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,835. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

