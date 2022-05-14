Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,046 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

