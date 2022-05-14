Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,757 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 410,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 1,202,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 575,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after buying an additional 525,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 288,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 246,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

