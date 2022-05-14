Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.16. 169,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

