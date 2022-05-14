Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,894. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

