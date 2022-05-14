Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 478,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,870,000 after acquiring an additional 214,975 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

