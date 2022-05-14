Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,215 shares of company stock worth $4,456,505 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

