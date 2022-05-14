Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,666,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

NEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. 6,361,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

