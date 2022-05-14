Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,072 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,604,000 after buying an additional 13,663,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,955,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 706,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after buying an additional 1,869,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,574,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,912,744. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.