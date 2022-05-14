Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.81. 309,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,106. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $175.31 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

