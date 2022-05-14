ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 8.2%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) was down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 102,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 78,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.
