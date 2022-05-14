Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.44

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 133800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Get Renault alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.