renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Hits $265,421.68

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $265,421.68 and approximately $51.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00551500 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,553.51 or 2.14339094 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008895 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

