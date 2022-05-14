ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

RNW opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $348,161,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 38.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,212,000 after buying an additional 18,000,000 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $56,561,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

