Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.40. 423,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,613. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.08. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

