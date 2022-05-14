Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $137.21

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.21 and last traded at $144.07, with a volume of 456279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

