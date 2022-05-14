Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $137.21

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.21 and last traded at $144.07, with a volume of 456279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
