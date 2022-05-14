RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 9,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

