Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on the stock.

RNMBY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($222.11) to €213.00 ($224.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rheinmetall from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Shares of RNMBY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. 1,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,739. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

