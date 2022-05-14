Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,695 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of CME Group worth $139,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.10. 1,888,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average is $229.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

