Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 32,711 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,951,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $280,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,180 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.12. 137,973,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,524,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

