Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 45,877 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $365,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $179,152,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $78.83. 17,099,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.19. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

