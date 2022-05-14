Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Walmart worth $345,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 44,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,461. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

