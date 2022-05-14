Rhumbline Advisers Has $151.74 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Stryker worth $151,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded up $5.27 on Friday, hitting $233.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

