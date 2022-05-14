Rhumbline Advisers Has $168.91 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Boeing worth $168,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,850,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.54. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.