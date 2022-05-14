Rhumbline Advisers Has $188.85 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $188,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,888,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

ADP stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.79. 2,390,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,430. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

