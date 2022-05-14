Rhumbline Advisers Has $227.95 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $227,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,948,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

