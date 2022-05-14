Rhumbline Advisers Has $233.35 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Starbucks worth $233,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. 18,156,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,293,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

