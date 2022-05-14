Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $310,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.74. 5,329,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,703. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $180.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.