RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $110.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNG. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.68.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.30. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

