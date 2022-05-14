Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,608. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $145.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

