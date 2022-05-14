Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 74.59.

RIVN stock opened at 26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 38.59. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.