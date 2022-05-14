Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 74.59.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up 2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting 26.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,674,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,180. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 38.28.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

