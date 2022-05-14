Robert W. Baird Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $140.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

