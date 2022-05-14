Robert W. Baird Lowers LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $155.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of LCII opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $2.72. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

