Robert W. Baird Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $16.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 324.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

