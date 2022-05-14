Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.21%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

