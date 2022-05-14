Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential downside of 36.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.21%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 234.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

