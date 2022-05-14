Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,598,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

