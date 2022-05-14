Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 309,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

