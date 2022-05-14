Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 309,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.