Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601. The company has a market cap of $39.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.