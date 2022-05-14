Rogers Sugar Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.01. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$643.14 million and a PE ratio of 13.16.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$230.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,327.38. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 32,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$187,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$375,020.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

