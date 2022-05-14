Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will report $805.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.80 million to $806.84 million. Roku posted sales of $645.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

Roku stock traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. 8,905,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $171.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

