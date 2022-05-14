Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

