Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,888,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,787,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.79. 2,390,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.